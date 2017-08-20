Chiefs' Alex Smith: Stays sharp Saturday against Bengals

Smith completed eight of nine passes for 83 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason win over Cincinnati.

Earlier this week, head coach Andy Reid said Smith would play the entire first half, but the veteran signal caller was in for just two series Saturday. However, after leading KC to a field goal and touchdown in consecutive drives, Smith had little left to showcase. He's now completed 12 of 15 passes for 131 yards and two scores through two preseason games. It's an encouraging starting point for the veteran, and Smith should play deeper into next week's game against the Seahawks.