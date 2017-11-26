Chiefs' Alex Smith: Struggles again in Week 12 defeat

Smith completed 23 of 36 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing five times for 35 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Bills.

Smith and the Kansas City offense were once again stuck in low gear during the first half, as he threw for just 41 yards while entering the break with a 13-3 deficit. It wasn't until the opening drive of the second half that the team finally scored its first touchdown since the first drive of the second half in Week 9. Smith ended that drought with a screen pass to Albert Wilson, who took the ball 19 yards to the house. Unfortunately for the struggling veteran, he threw an interception to seal the win for Buffalo after driving his team to the opposing 36-yard line with 1:25 to play. Smith's touchdown-to-interception ratio over the past three games is an ugly 3:4 after he started with a 16:0 mark in the first eight weeks.