Chiefs' Alex Smith: Throws first interception of season
Smith completed 25 of 34 pass attempts for 263 yards, two touchdowns and one interception Sunday against the Cowboys. He also carried five times for 19 yards in the 28-17 loss.
Smith struggled in the early stages, but he got the ball rolling with a fortuitous 56-yard touchdown connection with Tyreek Hill just before the half. He hit Travis Kelce for a two-yard score in the third quarter to take a brief lead, but was forced to play from behind for most of the half and threw his first interception of the season as he tried to put his team in position to score in the fourth quarter. It's been a terrific start tot he season for Smith, who owns a sterling 18:1 TD:INT through nine games. He will rest during the upcoming bye before taking on a struggling Giants team in Week 11.
