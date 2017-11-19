Chiefs' Alex Smith: Throws two picks in surprise loss

Smith completed 27 of 40 passes for 230 yards whie throwing two interceptions without a touchdown, and added 27 yards on five carries in Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Giants.

Smith came into this one with an 18:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and coach Andy Reid was 16-2 coming out of a bye week before this shocking defeat, so few could have foreseen this clunker coming. The veteran quarterback's fourth-quarter interception just before the two-minute warning set the Giants up in field-goal range with the game tied 6-6. He appeared to throw a game-ending interception while trailing 9-6 on the next drive, but a defensive pass interference penalty erased that mistake and allowed Kansas City to force overtime. Smith's finished with exactly one passing touchdown and no interceptions in each of his four home appearances, so don't expect a world-beating performance at Arrowhead Stadium against the Bills next week.