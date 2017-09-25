Chiefs' Alex Smith: Throws two touchdowns in win over Chargers

Smith completed 16 of 21 pass attempts for 155 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Chargers. He added nine yards on a pair of carries.

Smith wasn't asked to carry a huge load as the running attack dominated once again, but he managed to produce a decent fantasy outing with touchdown strikes to Tyreek Hill and Albert Wilson. The veteran has been in control during the first three weeks of the season, averaging 258 passing yards per game with seven touchdowns compared to zero turnovers. Smith is thriving with a supporting cast that features several elite options, and he will look to keep it rolling next week against the Redskins.