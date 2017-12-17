Chiefs' Alex Smith: Throws two touchdowns versus Chargers

Smith completed 23 of 30 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 30-13 win over the Chargers. He also gained 13 yards on three carries.

Smith completed an impressive 77 percent of his passes, posting 7.7 yards per attempt while connecting with seven different receivers. His two touchdown passes couldn't have been more different -- a 64-yard deep ball to Tyreek Hill in the second quarter and a three-yard dump-off to Kareem Hunt in the third. Smith had a 5:4 TD:INT over the previous four games as his team went 1-3, but this bounce-back effort was crucial in a divisional matchup with playoff implications. Now with a career-high 25 TD passes this year, the veteran will face off with a middling Dolphins defense next week.