Chiefs' Alex Smith: Totals two touchdowns in win
Smith completed 27 of 37 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 29-20 win over the Redskins. He also rushed seven times for 56 yards and another score.
Smith put together another highly efficient display, preserving Kansas City's perfect record through four weeks. When factoring in his rushing output, which was Smith's highest since Week 17 of the 2015 campaign, Smith was just a hair shy of 350 total yards. Not only that, but with two more touchdowns, Smith has now contributed nine scores without throwing an interception thus far. On the back of that stellar performance, Smith and the Chiefs will now prepare for their matchup against the Texans on Sunday night.
