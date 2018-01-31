Chiefs' Alex Smith: Traded to Redskins

An agreement is in place between Kansas City and Washington to trade Smith to the Redskins, Terez Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Information on the trade remains largely unknown, as the deal cannot take place until the new league year officially starts on March 14. Smith is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, setting career-highs in passing yards (4,042) and touchdowns (26). With Smith heading to Washington, Kirk Cousins will now need to find a new home after receiving the franchise tag each of the past two seasons.