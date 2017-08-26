Chiefs' Alex Smith: Underwhelming against Seahawks

Smith completed eight of 15 passes for 70 yards and rushed for four yards on two carries in Friday's preseason loss to Seattle.

After being sharp in the Chiefs' first two preseason contests, Smith was unimpressive against Seattle and played just through the first half after coach Andy Reid stated that the starters would play through the third quarter. After the Chiefs traded up for Patrick Mahomes, any misstep by Smith will attract eyeballs, but the veteran passer can be forgiven for a slow start against a defense as consistently stout as Seattles'. Even at his best, however, Smith is no better than a fantasy spot starter - having averaged just 21 total touchdowns per season during his four years in Kansas City.