Chiefs' Alex Smith: Will sign four-year extension with Redskins

Smith will sign a four-year contract extension with the Redskins, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Smith was heading into the final year of his contract with Kansas City but will now be under contract with Washington until 2022. At the earliest, the extension will be signed at the beginning of the new league year, March 14, which is when the trade will officially go through. The specifics of the extension remain unknown but look for those details to emerge over the next couple of weeks.