Chiefs' Alex Smith: Will sign four-year extension with Redskins
Smith will sign a four-year contract extension with the Redskins, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
Smith was heading into the final year of his contract with Kansas City but will now be under contract with Washington until 2022. At the earliest, the extension will be signed at the beginning of the new league year, March 14, which is when the trade will officially go through. The specifics of the extension remain unknown but look for those details to emerge over the next couple of weeks.
More News
-
Chiefs' Alex Smith: Heading to Washington•
-
Chiefs' Alex Smith: Traded to Redskins•
-
Chiefs' Alex Smith: Blows 18-point lead in another home playoff loss•
-
Chiefs' Alex Smith: Active but not expected to play•
-
Chiefs' Alex Smith: Set to be rested Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Alex Smith: Leads team to AFC West crown•
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...