Chiefs' Algernon Brown: Signs with Chiefs

Brown signed a contract with the Chiefs on Thursday.

Brown failed to make a roster as an undrafted free agent in 2017, but he'll have another chance with Kansas City this time around. The Chiefs' running back field is pretty full, meaning that Brown is facing steep odds to earn a slot once the regular season rolls around. If he can impress in the preseason and show value on special teams he may be able to hold on to a depth role or a practice squad slot.

