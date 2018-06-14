Chiefs' Algernon Brown: Signs with Chiefs
Brown signed a contract with the Chiefs on Thursday.
Brown failed to make a roster as an undrafted free agent in 2017, but he'll have another chance with Kansas City this time around. The Chiefs' running back field is pretty full, meaning that Brown is facing steep odds to earn a slot once the regular season rolls around. If he can impress in the preseason and show value on special teams he may be able to hold on to a depth role or a practice squad slot.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football: 2018 position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...