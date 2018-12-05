Bailey had seven tackles (four solo), a half-sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 40-33 win over the Raiders.

Sunday's performance was Bailey's highest tackle total since Week 6 of 2015, and has now extended his sack streak to three games. The 29-year-old has 29 tackles and 6.5 sacks heading into the Week 14 matchup against the Ravens.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11600347-jaylen-samuels-steelers-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 13 streaming options

    It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

    Week 14 Waiver Wire

    Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....

  • alshon.jpg

    Week 13 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...