Chiefs' Allen Bailey: Continues sack streak
Bailey had seven tackles (four solo), a half-sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 40-33 win over the Raiders.
Sunday's performance was Bailey's highest tackle total since Week 6 of 2015, and has now extended his sack streak to three games. The 29-year-old has 29 tackles and 6.5 sacks heading into the Week 14 matchup against the Ravens.
