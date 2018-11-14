Bailey notched two tackles and one sack during Sunday's victory over the Cardinals.

The ninth-year veteran flashed on a number of plays Sunday starting with his fifth sack of the season, but also an instance when he single-handedly took down All-Pro running back David Johnson behind the line of scrimmage. Bailey also had a nice quarterback hit in the red zone that led to an incompletion. Kansas City will need another productive game out of him this weekend when the Chiefs will attempt to slow down the high-powered Rams offense.