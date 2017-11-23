Chiefs' Allen Bailey: Practices in limited fashion
Bailey (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Being able to practice in some capacity bodes well for Bailey's chances of playing against the Bills on Sunday. However, with just 29 tackles (17 solo) and two sacks on the season, fantasy owners won't be lining up to start him if he's healthy.
