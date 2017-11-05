Chiefs' Allen Bailey: Questionable to return with knee injury
Bailey is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to a knee injury.
Bailey is a key player in Kansas City's 3-4 scheme. Losing him for the remainder of the game would figure to push Jarvis Jenkins into a larger role against Dallas' high-powered offense.
