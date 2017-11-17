Bailey (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Bailey is nursing an MCL sprain and was unable to practice coming out of the Chiefs' bye week, sealing his fate for Sunday's contest. With 29 tackles and two sacks in nine games this season, Bailey isn't a major entity in IDP formats.

