Chiefs' Allen Bailey: Sprains MCL Sunday
Bailey (knee) left Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to a sprained MCL, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
More will be known when he gets checked out back in Kansas City on Monday. If he is forced to miss time, it will be a big loss for the Chiefs' defense. Jarvis Jenkins would likely fill in for the seven-year veteran.
