Chiefs' Allen Bailey: Taking the field Week 12
Bailey (knee) is active Sunday against the Bills, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Bailey spent plenty of time on the practice field on a limited basis, clearing the way to be active this week after sitting out Week 11 against the Giants. Though he's expected to start at defensive end, Bailey's fantasy upside is limited. He won't blow you out of the water with his tackle numbers (29 total) and hasn't recorded a sack since Week 3.
