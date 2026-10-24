The Chiefs signed Armstrong from the practice squad to the active roster Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Armstrong played 69 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps and 38 percent of the team's special-teams snaps in the Week 6 victory over the Chargers. The wide receiver's versatility has earned him a promotion while Rashee Rice (hamstring) and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) are sidelined due to injury. Armstrong is set to be the No. 5 wide receiver for the Chiefs in the Week 7 matchup with the Seahawks.