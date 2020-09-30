site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Back in action
RotoWire Staff
Sep 30, 2020
Wylie (illness) returned to practice without limitations Wednesday.
Wylie apparently missed Monday's win over the Ravens due to appendicitis, but it appears he's been cleared to return. The 26-year-old is expected to start at right guard Sunday versus the Patriots barring a setback.
