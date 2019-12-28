Play

Wylie (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Chiefs' regular season finale versus the Chargers on Sunday.

Wylie was able to participate at practice in limited fashion all week. His status is seemingly truly up to how he is feeling closer to kickoff. Stefen Wisniewski would presumably replace him at left guard should he ultimately not be given the green light.

