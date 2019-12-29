Play

Wylie (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Wylie received the questionable tag after working as a limited practice participant all week, but he'll remain on the bench Sunday. Stefan Wisniewski is his presumed replacement at left guard for Kansas City.

