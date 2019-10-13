Wylie (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against the Texans, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Wylie came into the game with a doubtful designation, so this news isn't quite surprising. His injury came late in Week 5's loss to the Colts, and in Wylie's stead, newly-signed Stefen Wisniewski could be in line to get the start at left guard.