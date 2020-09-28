site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Out sick
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wylie will not play in Monday's matchup with the Ravens due to a stomach illness, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Wylie illness is serious enough that he is being evaluated at a Baltimore hospital. As a result of is absence, Yasir Durant will presumably replace him at right guard.
