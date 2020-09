Wylie needed to go to the hospital Monday for what the Chiefs believe was appendicitis, which is why he missed Monday's game against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

If Wylie indeed had appendicitis, then his absence will likely stretch for a few more weeks. Mike Remmers shifted over from the tackle spot to fill in for Wylie on Monday and could continue to hold down the starting right guard spot while Wylie recovers.