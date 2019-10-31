Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Practicing without limitations
Wylie (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Wylie missed the last three contests due to a lingering ankle issue, and he now appears back to full health. Barring any setbacks, expect Wylie to draw his usual start at left guard versus the Vikings on Sunday.
