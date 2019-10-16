Wylie (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Broncos.

With Eric Fisher (sports hernia) also ruled out, Kansas City will be forced to operate without both starters along the left side of the offensive line versus Denver. Martinas Rankin and Stefen Wisniewski will hold the fort at left guard in Wylie's stead.

