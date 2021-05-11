site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chiefs-andrew-wylie-signs-tender | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Signs tender
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wylie has signed his tender with the Chiefs, Pete Sweeney of 41 Action News Kansas City reports.
Wylie will officially return to the Chiefs on a one-year, $2.1 million contract. He's expected to work in a backup role after starting last season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read