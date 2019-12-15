Wylie injured his ankle during Sunday's 23-3 win over the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The Chiefs' starting left guard went down toward the end of the game. The severity of his injury is unclear, but he'll likely be limited during practice in some capacity leading up to Week 16's game against the Bears. If he's unable to go, Stefen Wisniewski is expected to take over.