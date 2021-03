The Chiefs placed an original-round tender on Wylie on Wednesday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Wylie is expected to sign the deal and return to the Chiefs on a one-year, $2.1 million contract. The Eastern Michigan product started 14 games for the Chiefs last season, though he should revert to a reserve role in 2021 with Laurent Duvernay-Tardif -- who opted out in 2020 -- expected to return.