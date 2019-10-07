Wylie (ankle) received negative results from his X-rays on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Wylie is set to undergo further precautionary tests, but it appears as though the starting guard has escaped with only an ankle sprain after being forced out of Sunday's loss to the Colts. If he's able to resume practicing without missing much time, Wylie could have a shot to suit up Week 6 versus Houston.

