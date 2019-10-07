Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Tests bring good news
Wylie (ankle) received negative results from his X-rays on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Wylie is set to undergo further precautionary tests, but it appears as though the starting guard has escaped with only an ankle sprain after being forced out of Sunday's loss to the Colts. If he's able to resume practicing without missing much time, Wylie could have a shot to suit up Week 6 versus Houston.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...