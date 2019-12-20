Play

Wylie (illness/shoulder/ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Wylie missed the whole week of practice with his several issues so it makes sense he'll get some time off to recover. Stehen Wisniewski is expected to get the start.

More News

