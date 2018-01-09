Firkser signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Monday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Firkser, who is capable of playing either fullback or tight end, attended training camp with the Jets last summer after going undrafted out of Harvard. The 22-year-old caught three passes for 22 yards during the preseason, but it wasn't enough for him to earn a roster spot with New York.