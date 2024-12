The Chiefs elevated Firkser to their active roster Friday.

Firker's elevation ensures depth at tight end, with Jared Wiley (knee), Jody Fortson (knee) and Peyton Hendershot (calf) all sidelined for Kansas City's Week 16 matchup against the Texans on Saturday. Expect Firkser to serve as a depth piece in the Chiefs' TE corps, playing behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray.