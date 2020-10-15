Hitchens (illness) was not present at Thursday's practice, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Hitchens is dealing with an illness unrelated to COVID-19, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Nonetheless, the starting linebacker's absence from practice is enough to manufacture some doubt about his Week 6 availability. He'll have two more chances to retake the practice field ahead of Monday's contest in Buffalo.
More News
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Posts nine tackles•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Dealing with injury•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Nine tackles in win•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Tackle total dips in 2019•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Posts season-high tackle total•