Hitchens (hand) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders.
The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but, the veteran was forced to leave the contest early in the second quarter. As long as Hitchens is sidelined, look for Ben Niemann to take over as the team's middle linebacker.
