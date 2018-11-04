Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Good to go Sunday
Hitchens (ribs) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.
Hitchens was able to practice in a limited fashion late in the week after suffering an injury to his ribs during the Chiefs' Week 8 win over the Broncos, setting him up to play Sunday barring any pregame setbacks.
