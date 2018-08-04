Hitchens was sidelined during Saturday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Nate Taylor of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

It's unclear when Hitchens sustained the injury, but it most likely occurred at Friday's practice. The severity of hamstring injuries can be tricky to gauge, so expect the Chiefs to err on the side of caution with their newly acquired inside linebacker in order to ensure his health entering the regular season. Both Terrance Smith and Dorian O'Daniel figure to be in line for increased reps at practice while he is sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories