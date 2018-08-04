Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Injures hamstring
Hitchens was sidelined during Saturday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Nate Taylor of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
It's unclear when Hitchens sustained the injury, but it most likely occurred at Friday's practice. The severity of hamstring injuries can be tricky to gauge, so expect the Chiefs to err on the side of caution with their newly acquired inside linebacker in order to ensure his health entering the regular season. Both Terrance Smith and Dorian O'Daniel figure to be in line for increased reps at practice while he is sidelined.
More News
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Joining Chiefs•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Sets new career high in tackles in 2017•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Clear of injury designation•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Could play in Week 16•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Racks up 14 tackles in Sunday's win•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Compiles monster performance Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Williams
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Ten-team auction results
Our first mock auction draft of the 2018 preseason was WILD! Bargains galore helped push a...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Breaking down RB ADP rankings
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for running backs heading into 2018.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...