Hitchens notched 10 tackles (five solo) during Sunday's Week 13 matchup with the Raiders.

Hitchens exited the game for a bit with a quad injury, but that didn't prevent from reaching double digits in tackles for the fifth time this season. Barring an injury, the fifth-year linebacker is a lock to reach triple-digit tackles for the first time in his career, making him a valuable IDP option in many formats. He needs just four Sunday against the Ravens to reach triple digits, a total he has surpassed in all but two of the games he's played in this season.

