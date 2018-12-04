Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Leads team in tackles in Week 13
Hitchens notched 10 tackles (five solo) during Sunday's Week 13 matchup with the Raiders.
Hitchens exited the game for a bit with a quad injury, but that didn't prevent from reaching double digits in tackles for the fifth time this season. Barring an injury, the fifth-year linebacker is a lock to reach triple-digit tackles for the first time in his career, making him a valuable IDP option in many formats. He needs just four Sunday against the Ravens to reach triple digits, a total he has surpassed in all but two of the games he's played in this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...