Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Leaves Sunday's game with rib injury
Hitchens left Sunday's game against Cleveland with an apparent rib injury.
It's unclear as to how severe Hitchens' rib issue is at the moment. He'll likely go through a series of evaluations with the medical staff before any decision regarding a potential return is reached. Dorian O'Daniel is the likely replacement during Hitchens' absence.
