Hitchens (undisclosed) remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and is slated to miss Sunday's game against the Chargers as a result, Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star reports.

Hitchens' continued absence would allow for Ben Niemann (hamstring) to see additional work at linebacker, but the former should be able to return for the Chiefs' playoff run as coach Andy Reid said Hitchens is "doing good."