Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Limited in Thursday's practice
Hitchens (ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Hitchens was unable to practice to begin the week after suffering bruised Ribs during a Week 8 win over the Broncos, so his limited participation is encouraging. It wouldn't be surprising for the Chiefs to take a cautious approach to Hitchens' health if he's unable to fully recover prior to Sunday's game against the Browns. If Hitchens misses any time, expect Dorian O'Daniel to enter the starting lineup.
