Hitchens had six tackles (five solo), two sacks and a forced fumble in Thursday's 30-6 win over the Broncos.

Hitchens missed last week's loss to the Texans but returned in resounding fashion Thursday to record his first sacks since 2016. The 27-year-old has 33 tackles (24 solo) in six games.

