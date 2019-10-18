Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Marks return with two sacks
Hitchens had six tackles (five solo), two sacks and a forced fumble in Thursday's 30-6 win over the Broncos.
Hitchens missed last week's loss to the Texans but returned in resounding fashion Thursday to record his first sacks since 2016. The 27-year-old has 33 tackles (24 solo) in six games.
