Hitchens recorded nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.
Hitchens finished tied for second on the team in tackling. Kansas City had trouble defending the run at times against the Chargers, surrendering 183 yards on 44 carries. Things will get no easier for Hitchens and the Chiefs as they travel to take on a dominant Baltimore rushing attack in Week 3.
More News
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Tackle total dips in 2019•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Posts season-high tackle total•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Marks return with two sacks•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Primed to return Week 7•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Marked as limited participant•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Not available Sunday•