Hitchens (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Hitchens was limited in practice all week due to a groin issue, and he's not yet ready to retake the field. Darron Lee stands to see increased opportunities at weakside linebacker as long as Hitchens can't go.

