Hitchens (ribs) did not practice Wednesday.

Hitchens was able to retake the field after suffering a rib injury during Kansas City's win over the Browns in Week 10, but still appears to hindered by the injury. The starting linebacker should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but given that Hitchens has played through this issue before it appears that he has a solid chance of suiting up.

