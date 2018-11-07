Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Not practicing Wednesday
Hitchens (ribs) did not practice Wednesday.
Hitchens was able to retake the field after suffering a rib injury during Kansas City's win over the Browns in Week 10, but still appears to hindered by the injury. The starting linebacker should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but given that Hitchens has played through this issue before it appears that he has a solid chance of suiting up.
More News
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Racks up eight tackles•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Returns to game•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Leaves Sunday's game with rib injury•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Good to go Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Receives questionable tag•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Limited in Thursday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz have exceeded Jamey Eisenberg's expectations so far in 2018,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?