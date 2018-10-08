Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Posts 10 tackles Week 5
Hitchens recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
Hitchens' now has double-digit tackles in three of the Chiefs' five games this season. He hasn't recorded much in the way of pass rush or pass coverage, but his consistent tackle totals make him an IDP option. He'll look to help stymie Tom Brady and the New England offense in Week 6.
More News
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Records 12 tackles Week 2•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Tallies 15 tackles Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Returns to practice•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Injures hamstring•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Joining Chiefs•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Sets new career high in tackles in 2017•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...