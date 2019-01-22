Hitchens completed 2018 with 135 tackles (81 solo) over 15 games during 2018.

Although Hitchens didn't do much else of note for fantasy purposes, he finished fifth in the NFL in tackles thanks to a move from Dallas to Kansas City last offseason, boosting him on to the fantasy radar. Set for the second year of a five-year deal with the Chiefs in 2019, Hitchens should sit near the top of the IDP options again next season and could top his output from 2018 if he can stay on the field for all 16 games.

