Hitchens made nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 40-32 loss to the Raiders.
Hitchens briefly left the game due to a hand injury but was able to return and lead the team in tackles. The 28-year-old middle linebacker has a team-high 37 tackles through five games. This hand injury could be a lingering issue, but as long as he's on the field, Hitchens should be a solid IDP contributor.
