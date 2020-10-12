Hitchens made nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 40-32 loss to the Raiders.

Hitchens briefly left the game due to a hand injury but was able to return and lead the team in tackles. The 28-year-old middle linebacker has a team-high 37 tackles through five games. This hand injury could be a lingering issue, but as long as he's on the field, Hitchens should be a solid IDP contributor.

