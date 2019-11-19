Play

Hitchens racked up a team-best and season-high 10 tackles (two solo) Monday against the Chargers.

Hitchens has seen a major drop in his fantasy value with the move from middle linebacker to outside linebacker during the offseason. Averaging just 6.1 tackles per contest and having not recorded an interception this season, Hitchens likely remains off the fantasy radar in most formats until he can prove Monday's effort wasn't a one-time display.

